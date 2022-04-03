Duke vs North Carolina Final Scores: 3 Things We Learned as UNC Ended Coach Kay’s Career in Final Four

Duke and North Carolina’s first matchup in the men’s NCAA tournament was always going to be historic. the fact that we finally got in the last four and Mike Krzyzewski during last year before retirement making it perhaps one of the most anticipated games in the history of the sport.

With UNC the No. 8 seed and Duke struggling to enter March, this matchup sounded too good to be true. It should have been impossible for the game to live up to such a high level of hype, but somehow it did.

North Carolina secured their ticket to the national championship game by defeating Duke, 81–77. The Tar Heels will now face Kansas for the national championship. beat the jayhawks villanova81-65, in the second semi-final.

This was actually one of your best games…