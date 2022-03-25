Duke vs. Texas Tech final score, highlights: Strong second half extends Coach K’s career another game

Mike Krzyzewski’s Duke tenure is alive for at least one more game. Based on the Blue Devils’ Sweet 16 win over Texas Tech on Thursday.

The 2-seeded Blue Devils overcame a terrific start – and end – in the first half to top the 3-seeded Red Raiders 78-73. And, as in a second-round victory over Tom Izzo and Michigan State, Duke won with a strong finish.

It was a protest about how Duke started the game; Mark Adams’ defensive team consistently caught steals on the Blue Devils’ property and converted a defensive rebound into three straight fast-break scores to take a 10–2 lead. A timeout by the coach stopped the bleeding and allowed the young Blue Devils team to get their head…