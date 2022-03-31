Duke vs UNC: Best Wins, Most Notorious Games of the Rivalry

Sometimes, the hype is justified.

The fountain over Duke and North Carolina can, at times, thicken to the point of being sick. The TV Talking Head Panel is full of alums from both the programmes. The virtue signal from both programs is strong. ESPN is a willing participant in Overkill.

But you know what? there is Abundant substance behind the sizzle, deliver games. Teams win. There’s still a big college basketball world outside Tobacco Road, but Carolina-Dukes really is the best sport it can be on a remarkably consistent basis.

And now, they meet in a game that’s so big that the hype—for once!—can’t keep pace. The Blue Devils and Tar Heels’ 258th meeting is their first in the NCAA Tournament, and it takes place in the Final Four, and it happens…