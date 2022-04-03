Duke vs UNC in Final Four is as big as college basketball, even if coaches and players underestimate it

NEW ORLEANS — The 47-year-old coaching veteran sat on stage in front of an army of journalists eager and eager to hear from Mike Krzyzewski the day before the most anticipated national semifinal in NCAA Tournament history.

This was his last encounter with a horde of hacks before the game. Heated Blood rival North Carolina in the Final Four awaits Duke on Saturday. What will be the final questions, what will be the last words to document from the coach at this moment?

“One thing, before answering anything,” he said after taking a quick look at playing against UNC. “I don’t know if I’ll get a chance to talk to all of you again. Not that I’m thinking negatively about tomorrow, but I want to clarify…