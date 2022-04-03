Duke vs UNC Score, Highlights: Caleb Love, Tar Heels beat Blue Devils in Final Four thriller

Saturday night’s Final Four contest between Duke and North Carolina wasn’t just hype—it transcended it.

The Tar Heels came out victorious in a thrilling battle that featured 18 major changes, winning an 81–77 to advance to the national championship game. Caleb Love paved the way for UNC, scoring 28 points on 11 of 20 shoots, including several clutch buckets down the stretch.

The Blue Devils’ loss ended coach Mike Krzyzewski’s illustrious career. In the era of Koch, Duke compiled a 50-50 overall record against North Carolina.

“They played an excellent game. I thought both teams played with their hearts,” Krzyzewski told TBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson. “It’s an emotional victory, and it’s an emotional loss. And that’s how a game should be.”