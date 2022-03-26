Duke wins first NCAA tournament game on West Coast on Thursday

During his 42-year career at Duke, Mike Krzyzewski had yet to win an NCAA Tournament game going into Thursday’s competition in San Francisco on the West Coast.

Krzyzewski’s final season ended in a losing streak as his Blue Devils beat Texas Tech 78-73 on Thursday night.

It was the sixth time Krzyzewski had brought his team to the Pacific Time Zone during the NCAA Tournament. The Blue Devils had to face defeat in the last five matches. According to ESPN statistics and information,

The only other team in the Pacific Time Zone to lose more without a win is New Mexico State.

In 1984, the curse began when Duke lost to Washington in the second round while playing at Washington State. In ’89, the loss of the program…