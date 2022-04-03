Duke’s AJ Griffin’s father, Adrian Griffin, drove all night to watch Son vs UNC

Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin usually teamed up with coach Nick Nurse to give Toronto a win on the court to finish fifth.

But with the Raptors gearing up for a decider against the Heat on Sunday, Griffin will instead focus on the biggest game of his son’s life.

Griffin is the father of Duke freshman forward AJ Griffin, who prepares to play against the event’s Tobacco Road rival North Carolina in the Final Four at 8:49 p.m. Saturday in New Orleans. However, Griffin almost didn’t make it to his son’s big day.

Griffin was supposed to catch a flight from Orlando on Friday night, but it was cancelled. Determined to be there to potentially see his son at the national championship game on Monday night, Griffin did…