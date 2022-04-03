Duke’s UNC. Fans roast Nike coach’s tweet after losing to

After North Carolina defeated Duke 81-77 to advance to Monday night’s national championship game against Kansas, Nike issued a series of tweets to remember coach Mike Krzyzewski as his legendary career drew to a close. .

While Nike aimed to collect complimentary responses to Krzyzewski’s career, his series of tweets had the opposite effect, especially when it came to this one.

As most users do on Twitter, they took the tweet quite literally. You can, in fact, spell championships without the letter “K” and Twitter users made sure to remind the Nike account about just that.

Here are some of the best reactions to the Nike coach’s tweet.

scroll to continue

While Duke now goes home and the Jon Scheer era begins in Durham, North Carolina moves on…