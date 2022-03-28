DUNA leads the tech items that the Academy distributed outside the ceremony

Director Denis Villeneuve’s science fiction film “Duna” featured in the technical categories of the Oscars, which were awarded before the Dolby Theater ceremony.

Given before the start of the ceremony, at the 94th edition of the Oscars, Duna won Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Sound and Best Soundtrack.

For its part, in the Best Makeup and Hairstyle category, the film “Tammy Faye’s Eyes” won, and Aneel Karia and Riz Ahmed won the Best Short Film award for “The Long Goodbye”.

As Best Animated Short Film, the statue was received by Alberto Milgo and Leo Sánchez for “The Windshield Viper” and as Best Documentary Short Film: Ben Proudfoot for “The Queen of Basketball”.

