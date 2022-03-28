‘Duna’ wins Oscars technical category

Presenters Wesley Snipes and Rosie Perez, Greg Fraser, winner of the Oscar for photography for “Dune”, and presenter Woody Harrelson (Photo: AFP).

Film with Best Visual Effects Award “Danube”Canadian director Denis Villeneuve won the technical categories of the 94th edition of the Oscars.

Paul Lambert, Tristan Miles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer Those in charge of the feature went on stage at the Dolby Theater to receive the award, which added to the other five already received for the film.

minutes ago, Greg Fraser The award for Best Photography was won, and at an awards ceremony outside the ceremony prior to the ceremony, Villeneuve’s film had already received four other nods: Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Sound…