Duncan Scott, Tom Dean star in men's 200 metres

Duncan Scott, Tom Dean star in men's 200 metres

Duncan Scott made the flip in near world file tempo and held on to interrupt his personal earlier better of 1:44.91 by half a second, with Dean in scorching pursuit.

Duncan Scott and Tom Dean each beat the earlier nationwide file within the males’s 200 metres freestyle within the remaining session of the British Swimming Choice Trials in London.

Scott made the flip in near world file tempo and held on to interrupt his personal earlier better of 1:44.91 by half a second, with Dean in scorching pursuit.

Matthew Richards, James Man and Calum Jarvis additionally achieved the Tokyo qualification time in a race that bodes properly for the lads’s 4x200m freestyle prospects within the Japanese capital.

“I am delighted with the time, however simply to get the win in that type of subject is actually good,” mentioned Scott, who additionally equalled his British finest within the 100m freestyle earlier within the week.

Sarah Vasey additionally went beneath the Tokyo time as she received the ladies’s 100m breaststroke, ending in a lifetime finest and simply 0.03 seconds off Siobhan-Marie O’Connor’s British file, with Molly Renshaw additionally attaining the mark.

Daniel Jervis made up for lacking out on the 800m mark earlier within the week by roaring dwelling within the males’s 1500m freestyle, touching greater than 4 seconds contained in the 14:55.91 consideration mark.

