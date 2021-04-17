Dundee United boss Micky Mellon hails “professional

Peter Pawlett’s second-half strike noticed off the problem of League One strugglers Forfar.

Micky Mellon claimed job executed after Dundee United struggled previous Forfar and into the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup. The League One’s backside facet gave pretty much as good as they received in a goalless first half at Station Park though United attacker Nicky Clark struck the woodwork with a free-kick. Forfar stored battling after the break however midfielder Peter Pawlett‘s low drive within the fifty fifth minute in the end gave the guests a 1-0 win and arrange an away tie towards Aberdeen or Livingston.

Mellon instructed BBC Scotland: “Glad to get via, delighted to get via.

“We got here to do an expert job to verify we’re into the quarter-finals and we executed that.

“It was fairly a sticky 4G pitch, we needed to maintain plugging away and we knew finally that little bit of high quality would inform and we’d get that aim.

“That is all it is about, moving into the subsequent spherical.

“After all you all the time wish to do extra and rating extra targets however the vital factor is we’re within the subsequent spherical.”

Pawlett performed down his essential aim, saying: “It was a little bit of a sclaff to be sincere and it nestled into the underside nook however all of them depend.

“It was a large sport for them but it surely was a giant sport for us as effectively.

“We simply wanted to handle the ball at instances, the pitch does not assist however we’re via and that’s the most vital factor. It’s huge.

“We have now a possibility, we’re within the quarter-finals and we wish to go so far as we are able to.

“Livingston or Aberdeen will likely be robust however we sit up for it.”

Forfar’s caretaker player-manager Gary Irvine mentioned: “I can not fault the gamers.

“We had our possibilities and it’s positive traces, we simply must be extra scientific when these possibilities come, sadly Dundee United took theirs.”