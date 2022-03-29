Dune’s Timothée Chalamet and Kyle MacLachlan Unite in Epic Oscars Photo

Two Different Cinematic Adaptations of Frank Herbert Dune, David Lynch in 1984 and Denis Villeneuve last year, have finally reunited in a way, as actors from both Paul Atreides films, Kyle MacLachlan and Timothée Chalamet, joined each other for a photo op after the Oscars. In the photo, the pair offer the salami that was made popular in last year’s film. The duo brought an iconic character to life, they certainly had a lot to talk about, leaving fans wondering if they could hear their conversation.

You can see the photo below, courtesy of Joe Walker.

