Dunne wins four Oscars, awards start off camera

The 94th Academy Awards began off-camera on Monday, the night before the first eight awards were presented at the Dolby Theater before the broadcast began.

Timothée Chalamet, left, and Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from Dune. (source: Associated Press)

Dolby was heavily loaded for the pre-show, which was dubbed “Golden Hour” by the Academy. Presenters Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin announced the winners, whose speeches will be edited in a broadcast starting at 1 p.m. NZT.

But it was a strange and controversial debut for an entirely individual Oscar for the first time in two years. Earlier this month, more than 70 Oscar winners, including James Cameron, Kathleen Kennedy and Guillermo del Toro, warned that the change would turn some nominees into “second-class citizens.”

Later…