Durant’s skill decides the summit – Al-Ittihad newspaper

Miami (AFP)

Veteran Kevin Durant led his Brooklyn Nets team to clinch the summit, with its host New Orleans Pelicans 108-102, Friday in the NBA.

The Nets, whose series stopped at 12 victories on Wednesday, lost to the Chicago Bulls, trailed 53-64 at halftime, but caught the match in the third quarter.

Durant also picked up 10 rebounds, marking the 111th time he had collected 30 points or more with ten rebounds.

On the other hand, the Pelicans missed its stars, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, due to injury, but presented a stubborn performance in front of its guest.

New Orleans made a strong start, with a ten-point lead in the first quarter, after a beautiful three-pointer from Nagy Marshall. But the Nets entered the atmosphere of the match and made a big lead in the third quarter, by 35-21.

And to Durant, the other star Kyrie Irving (19 points) emerged at the decisive time, scoring a long-time hat-trick 43 seconds before the end of time and putting his team ahead 106-100, before planting two free throws that secured the victory.

“It was a tale of two halves,” said the 34-year-old Durant. “Even if we weren’t able to respond early in the game, we kept pressing and got a solid win.”

Brooklyn raised its tally to 26 wins against 13 losses, placing second in the Eastern Province behind the leaders Boston Celtics (27-12).

As for New Orleans, who lost for the fifth time at home this season, its score became 24-15 in third place in the Western Region behind the Denver Nuggets (26-13) and Memphis Grizzlies (25-13).

The Charlotte Hornets equaled the record for the number of points in the first quarter, when it scored 51 points against its host, the Milwaukee Bucks, and then beat it 138-109.

The Golden State Warriors achieved this achievement in 2019 in the Denver Nuggets basket.

Thierry Rozier was the best scorer in Charlotte, who has a modest balance in the Eastern Province (11-29), scoring 39 points, and distributor LaMelo Paul added 24 points and 12 assists, BJ Washington 23 points, and center player Mason Plumley 17 points and 15 rebounds.

On the other hand, the Greek star Yannis Antetokounmpo scored 9 points in 22 minutes with Pax, third in the eastern region (25-14).

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer expressed his concern about common mistakes that were repeated in his team’s losses early this season, “We have not yet reached the level of a team capable of competing in the NBA, on more than one occasion, and this is worrisome.”

For the first time this season, the Los Angeles Lakers achieved four consecutive victories, by defeating the Atlanta Hawks 130-114.

Veteran star LeBron James scored 25 points, in addition to 7 rebounds and 10 assists, while fellow star Anthony Davis continued to be absent due to injury.

Kendrick Nan added 23 points after coming off the bench and German Dennis Schroeder 21, while Tray Young was the loser’s best with 32 points.

In Denver, Serbian giant Nikola Jokic achieved the tenth “Triple Double” this season, scoring 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, to lead the Nuggets to a victory over its guest, the Cleveland Cavaliers, fourth in the Eastern Province, 121-108.

The Nuggets, the leaders of the Western region, have won nine times in the last ten games.

In the loser, who lost after 3 consecutive victories and missed again by his star Donovan Mitchell, Karis Lover scored 22 points and distributor Darius Garland 21.

And the Philadelphia Seventy Sixers series of 11 consecutive victories at home came to an end by losing to the Chicago Bulls 112-126.

Distributor Zach Lavin was the best player in the match, after scoring 41 points, including 11 three-pointers, and Montenegrin center forward Nikola Vucevich added a triple double (ten or more in three statistical categories) by scoring 19 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists.

And Philadelphia missed Cameroonian giants Joel Embiid for the second time in a row, due to pain in his left foot. Philadelphia’s streak of 12 straight victories over the Chicago Bulls also came to an end.

The New York Knicks achieved their fourth consecutive victory, 112-108, against the Toronto Raptors, in a match in which Julius Randle emerged with 32 points and 11 rebounds.

Knicks winger Jaylen Branson, with 26 points and 8 assists, said of him: “He plays well and with confidence. It’s great to watch him come back so strong. He has a lot to prove, not to others but to himself because he has so much energy that he has to draw.”