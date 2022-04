Navratri Durga Ashtami 2022: Today i.e. on 9th April, Saturday, Chaitra Navratri Mahaashtami i.e. Durga Ashtami is being celebrated. Due to Chaitra Navratri, the eighth form of Adishakti Shri Durga is Shri Mahagauri, she is worshiped on the eighth day of Navratri. By worshiping him all the sins of man are washed away, the worshiper is pure and pure in all respects.