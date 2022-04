Durga Ashtami 2022 Wishes: Durga Ashtami is celebrated on the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri. This day is considered to be of great importance in Hinduism. Let us tell you that Durga Ashtami is also called Mahashtami. Maa Mahagauri, the 8th form of Maa Durga, is worshiped on Maha Maha Ashtami. It is said that Mata Mahagauri did hard penance.