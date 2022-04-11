Durham To Have Private Chat With Head Coach James Franklin After Allegations From Yuzvendra Chahal

English cricket county Durham has said that they will be having a conversation with their head coach New Zealand’s James Franklin after Yuzvendra Chahal said that he was physically harassed by Franklin and Andrew Symonds during their time in the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Australia’s Andrew Symonds, James Franklin, and Yuzvendra Chahal were all part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp in IPL 2011. The leg-spinner recently recalled the incident during the Champions League in 2011 when Franklin and Andrew Symonds had tied Chahal’s hands and legs in a room and had totally forgotten about it in their drunken state.