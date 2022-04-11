Durham to speak to head coach James Franklin over Yuzvendra Chahal allegations

County side Durham has said they will speak to head coach James Franklin “privately” over the physical harassment allegations made by Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal against the former New Zealand pacer.

Earlier this year, in a podcast published by Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chahal had recalled an incident from 2011 when his then Mumbai Indians teammates Franklin and Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds had allegedly tied him up while celebrating their win in the Champions League final that year.

“We are aware of recent news reports surrounding an incident in 2011 which name a member of our staff,” Durham said in a statement to ‘ESPNcricinfo’.

“As with any matters involving employees, the club will speak privately with all parties involved to determine the…