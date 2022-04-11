Durham to speak with James Franklin after Chahal’s allegations stir India greats | Cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal recently made some sensational revelations about being physical harassed during his stint with Mumbai Indians. Narrating the incident, which took place in the 2013 season, the spinner said that a “drunk” cricketer, whom he doesn’t wish to name, had hung him from the 15th floor.

This was not the first time the Indian spinner had made similar revelations about being physically harassed while he was part of the Mumbai Indians setup. In another incident, which took place in 2011, James Franklin and Andrew Symonds had tied his legs and hands and also taped his mouth, before forgetting about him for an entire night.

Taking note of the allegations, County side Durham has stated that they will have a word with head coach Franklin “privately” in this regard.

