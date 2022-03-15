LATEST

During Alia Bhatt’s birthday, she receives love from Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor

alia bhatt Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt’s path to becoming one of Bollywood’s brightest young stars has been nothing short of inspiring. Wishes for the ‘Kapoors & Sons’ actress have begun pouring in as she celebrates her birthday.

Neetu Kapoor, the mother of Ranbir Kapoor, wished Alia Bhatt a happy birthday on social media just as the clock struck 12. Using Instagram Stories, the veteran actress shared a nostalgic photo of herself and Alia together, along with a loving message for her. The actress from ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ tweeted, “Happy Birthday to the most gorgeous inside out.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor, as well as other members of Ranbir’s family, have a warm and loving connection. As a family member, she is a common sight.

In reality, Neetu Kapoor celebrated her birthday with her family last year when Ranbir was quarantined at home owing to COVID-19, the virus that infected the ‘Highway’ heroine. Fans couldn’t get enough of Neetu’s affection for Alia in the photos that surfaced.

Alia Bhatt is now celebrating her 29th birthday with a trip to the Maldives with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. The Bhatt sisters have been sharing snippets of their holiday with their followers on Instagram.

During Alia’s morning coffee on March 14, she posted a picture of her sister Shaheen having a good time in the pool. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia’s boyfriend, may or may not travel out to celebrate her birthday with her in India.


After Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia is now preparing for the release of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, in which she will star with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR.

In addition, she will star with Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s much-anticipated Brahmastra, which has been spoken about for years. Not only that, Alia Bhatt will be appearing in the espionage thriller ‘Heart of Stone,’ opposite Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, in her first English-language role.

