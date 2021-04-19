Durte Dom: Will the sexual assault allegations finally cancel this YouTuber? – Film TMT

Former Vlog Squad member Dominykas Zeglaitis, higher referred to as Durte Dom, has returned to social media after a short hiatus following sexual assault allegations. To which, we are saying, perhaps he ought to have simply stayed away. As a result of the sexual assault allegations towards him, like many former and present members of the Vlog Squad, are literally disgusting.

Extra to the purpose, it makes us surprise simply what it can take to formally cancel a YouTuber who has these allegations levied towards him. Is it precise jail time? Is it individuals unsubscribing in droves? What is going to it take to make these individuals not have a platform and never prey on others anymore? It’s like freaking cockroaches making an attempt to outlive a nuclear occasion, you understand?

The background

On March 16, Insider reported {that a} girl who appeared in a 2018 video for Vlog Squad chief (and likewise, allegedly, horrible human being) David Dobrik’s channel mentioned that she was raped by Durte Dom on the evening that the video was filmed. The lady mentioned that she was given alcohol by members of the Vlog Squad earlier than blacking out for a time frame.

Because of this, she was too drunk for intercourse with Durte Dom. Footage of her, too drunk to consent, appeared on Dobrik’s YouTube channel as a part of a “threesome” storyline that concerned Durte Dom. It was considered 5 million occasions earlier than the video was lastly taken down on the girl’s request. Following this text, Durte Dom stopped posting on his social media channels.

Dobrik, in the meantime, posted two apologies and condemned the conduct from the previous Vlog Squad member. So far as we will inform, police haven’t been concerned in investigating the incident.

@dominykas dwelling my greatest life… 😵😂 artist: @roadrunnario #tiktok #foryoupage #fyp ♬ Go! – Street Runna Rio

Durte Dom makes his return

Durte Dom, on April 17, made his social media return by posting on TikTok, the place he has 2.7 million followers. The movies present the disgraced web character “dwelling his greatest life” by waving round cash and having ladies pour him cereal. One other reveals grownup movie star Riley Reid saying that Durte Dom “smashed” her. To which we are saying, wow sir, might you be extra disgusting with the allegations surrounding you?

Different influencers, who’ve seen Durte Dom’s return, are very happy to name him the eff out. Commentary YouTuber, Angelika Oles, who focuses on drama & allegations between web celebrities, tweeted, “Durte Dom is again on TikTok and that i’m SICK.”

In March, after the article was launched, YouTube confirmed that they’d demonetized Durte Dom’s channel, which means that he can not make cash from it anymore. What he actually wants, nevertheless, is a few critical jail time and to be banned from all social media platforms so he can’t prey on ladies anymore. But when we will’t get both of these issues, then being unable to make cash from YouTube is one thing.

Why can’t we get these guys cancelled?

Durte Dom is only one of many YouTubers that deserve cancellation and to be booted off the web, corresponding to James Charles or Jeffree Star. Sadly, nevertheless, it simply appears like there should be greater (and extra authorized) weapons introduced in to take care of such issues.

—

What do you consider Durte Dom’s return to the web? Do you suppose that TikTok must boot him off the platform? What about different social media websites? Do you suppose that Durte Dom must face fees for what occurred again in 2018? Pontificate within the feedback down under and tell us what you consider these critical allegations.