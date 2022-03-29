Dushmantha Chameera’s searing yorker cleans Vijay Shankar all ends up

Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera knocked over Vijay Shankar with a searing yorker during his team Lucknow Super Giants’ fixture against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on March 28.

Chameera, who was roped in by the Super Giants for INR 2 crore at the mega auction against his price of INR 50 lakh, was pumped up after striking in his maiden over on IPL debut, as he had Titans’ opener Shubman Gill caught at point by Deepak Hooda for a three-ball duck.

He peppered Shankar in the same over with consecutive back-of-a-length deliveries, before returning in the third over…