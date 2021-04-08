LATEST

Dustin Johnson Could Have an Advantage at The Masters Thanks to Michael Jordan and His Legendary Trash Talk – Miracle | Pure Sports

Avatar
By
Posted on
Dustin Johnson during a practice round ahead of the 2021 Masters at Augusta National.

When you think of golf, a respectful game bound by rules and a general sense of decorum probably springs to the front of your mind. Nailing a birdie, for example, won’t prompt a massive celebration or inspire a golfer to show up their opponent. Entering the 2021 Masters, however, Dustin Johnson may have an advantage thanks to Michael Jordan and his legendary trash talk.

While Dustin Johnson is already a talented golfer, he’ll be heading to Augusta National with an extra edge. According to his trainer, playing against His Airness has inspired the South Carolina-native to take his game even further.

Contents hide
1 Dustin Johnson is one of the top dogs on the PGA Tour
2 Michael Jordan loves both golf and trash talk
3 Dustin Johnson could have an advantage at the 2021 Masters thanks to Michael Jordan

Dustin Johnson is one of the top dogs on the PGA Tour

Dustin Johnson during a practice round ahead of the 2021 Masters at Augusta National.

Dustin Johnson hits a practice shot ahead of the 2021 Masters. | Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

RELATED: Dustin Johnson Just Made Masters History With His Dominant Win at Augusta

Ever since Tiger Woods began his decline, the PGA Tour has been hoping for a new superstar to pick up his mantle. While Dustin Johnson hasn’t quite reached that level of dominance, he’s certainly a talented golfer who can make things happen every time he steps on the course.

Early in his career, Johnson showed great potential but also struggled to deal with both the pressure of fame and fully devote himself to golf. Wayne Gretzky, however, stepped in to provide the golfer with some wisdom, and Johnson turned a corner.

Since the start of the 2016 campaign, Johnson has won 15 PGA Tour events, including two majors—the 2016 U.S. Open and the 2020 Masters—and the 2020 Tour Championship. He’s entering this year’s Masters as the top golfer in the Official World Golf Rankings and is enjoying one of the best stretches of his entire career.

Michael Jordan loves both golf and trash talk

RELATED: Michael Jordan’s Golf Club Is So Exclusive That Phil Mickelson Was Wait-Listed

It goes without saying that Michael Jordan did his best work on the hardwood. His Airness, however, isn’t a one-trick pony; he’s also a capable golfer and a legendary trash-talker.

In regard to the latter talent, MJ needed to win and had no problem doing whatever it took to gain a competitive edge. That meant engaging in verbal warfare with anyone who would listen. No one was safe; everyone from fellow members of the Chicago Bulls to Bill Clinton could feel Jordan’s wrath.

As for golf, His Airness first hit the links in college and continued playing throughout his career. He took things to the next level in retirement, though; MJ once told RSNG that he golfs “pretty much every day” and will play 36 holes at a time.

The NBA legend even has his own exclusive course, where he can play a round without having to worry about inconveniences like slow golfers or formal dress codes.

Dustin Johnson could have an advantage at the 2021 Masters thanks to Michael Jordan

RELATED: 2021 Masters: Tee Times, Pairings, and TV Schedule for Augusta National

Unsurprisingly, Michael Jordan has been known to trash-talk his opponents on the golf course. While that could be an annoyance during the round, it may actually give Dustin Johnson a leg-up heading into the Masters.

According to the BBC, Johnson has recently hit the course with Jordan; his trainer, Joey Diovisalvi, believes that will serve him well heading to Augusta.

“They love to trash talk and have their games, and I believe that actually gives Dustin more of a confident edge when it comes to tournament play,” Diovisalvi explained. “I think Dustin takes these little bits and pieces and then puts it in his head. He is confident to a degree where he doesn’t walk out arrogantly on a golf course but is always going to be someone who can tee it up and potentially put another ‘W’ in that column. I think he’ll play until he can’t do that anymore.”

Dustin Johnson is already a talented golfer. Having both Wayne Gretzky and Michael Jordan giving him a competitive edge, though, takes things to the next level.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
762
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
762
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
754
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
737
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
731
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
723
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
682
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
651
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
612
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
607
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top