Dustin Johnson Wife: Who is Dustin Johnson’s Wife Paulina Gretzky? , Golf | Play

Dustin Johnson has already achieved a lot in his professional career, including two major titles, six WGC victories, the FedEx Cup and a stint as world No. The American superstar has done it all with the support of Paulina Gretzky from his side.

The eldest of four siblings, she is the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, who is arguably the greatest ice hockey player of all time. She met Johnson in 2009 but the pair officially started dating in 2013, just seven months before their engagement.

Gretzky has worked as a model, singer, and an actress in films such as Grown Ups 2 (2013), Fame (2009) and Guns, Girls and Gambling (2012). She claims that singing and song-writing are her passions, and the 33-year-old has landed record deals in the past.

Despite her apparent connection to the snow…