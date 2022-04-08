Dustin Johnson’s life with model Paulina Gretzky who is the ice hockey icon’s daughter

Dustin Johnson is a 24-time PGA Tour winner, and his successes have been joined by his ever-present teammate Paulina Gretzky. Johnson and Gretzky have been dating since 2012, before the golf star popped the question a year later.

The loving couple are still yet to tie the knot after their engagement nine years ago, though wedding bells seem to have started ringing when Gretzky was pictured wedding shopping in 2021, earlier this year before attending their bachelorette party.

The golf star isn’t the only talented athlete in the family, his fiancé’s father Wayne Gretzky is a former professional hockey player who spent 20 years competing in the NHL. Johnson first met his future wife after being paired with Paulina’s mother at a golf tournament.