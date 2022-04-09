Dutchman Milan Vader seriously injured after falling on tour of Basque Country

Milan Vader fell a hundred kilometers from the conclusion of the 5th leg of his tour of the Basque Country in Mallabia this Friday. The 26-year-old Dutchman, teammate of Primoz Rogik and Jonas Winggaard, passed over a security barrier, was immediately cared for and taken to a hospital in Bilbao.
according to this Dutch mediahe was in a “Critical State”. Affected at the level of the carotid, the runner was placed in an artificial coma with concerns about maintaining good brain function. He also suffered from multiple fractures in the vertebrae, a shoulder blade and a collarbone.
On Friday evening, the Jumbo-Visma team ” status stable ,
Milan Vader, who finished 10th in the Tokyo Olympic mountain bike event, is also the double Dutch cyclo-cross champion.
