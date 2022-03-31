Dwayne Bravo goes past Lasith Malinga to achieve one of the biggest IPL records | Cricket

Chennai Super Kings’ all-rounder Dwayne Bravo etched his name on the history books by becoming the all-time highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League. Bravo went past Sri Lanka legend Lasith Malinga during the IPL 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Bravo, who was tied with Malinga at the top spot with 170 wickets, dismissed LSG batter Deepak Hooda in the 18th over of the innings to break the former Mumbai Indians’ bowler’s record. Bravo should have had his record wicket a lot earlier had Moeen Ali not dropped a simple catch off Quinton de Kock.

Bravo now has 171 wickets to his name in 153 IPL matches. Malinga, on the other hand, had taken 170 wickets in 122 matches for the Mumbai Indians. Interestingly, Bravo’s first tryst with the…