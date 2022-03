Dwayne Bravo most wickets in IPL: IPL Dwayne Bravo ne toda Lasith Malinga’s Record; Dwayne Bravo Records: Champion Dwayne Bravo broke Lasith Malinga’s record, became the highest wicket-taker in IPL

Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo made a big record by dismissing Deepak Hooda of Lucknow Super Giants in the 7th match of IPL 2022. He has now become the highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League. He played against Lasith Malinga in the match against Kolkata.