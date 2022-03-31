Dwayne Bravo on verge of breaking Malinga’s insane all-time record

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has already made a fantastic start to his IPL 2022 season, picking up 3 wickets in the first match. Even though CSK lost the match to KKR, Bravo was able to achieve a massive feat as he went level with Lasith Malinga in terms of the most number of wickets in IPL history – 170 wickets. The West Indian now stands on the verge of overtaking Lasith Malinga in all-time IPL wickets tally.

Dwayne Bravo set to break Lasith Malinga’s IPL record

The LSG vs CSK match on Thursday will be a chance for Dwayne Bravo to become the highest wicket-taker in IPL history if he manages to pick up one more scalp.

Lasith Malinga spent his entire IPL career with the Mumbai Indians and last featured for five-time champions during the 2019 season. He was…