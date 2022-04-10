dwayne haskins death, how old he was, how he died, pittsburgh steelers, ohio state, who he played for, video, highlights, latest, updates

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died Saturday morning after he was struck by a dump truck while driving on a South Florida highway.

Haskins, 24, was in South Florida to train with other Steelers quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers.

Stream over 50 sports live and on-demand with Kayo. New to Kayo? Try it now for 14-days free >

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at around 6:37 a.m. on I-595 West at the I-95 interchange outside Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Haskins was killed in the crash, but officers did not say why he was driving on the highway, Highway Patrol spokesman Lieutenant Indiana Miranda said.

“He was just walking down the highway and was killed,” Miranda said.

The driver is “in full cooperation” …