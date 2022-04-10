Dwayne Haskins died at the age of 24 after being struck by a vehicle

Former Ohio State star and NFL first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins died Saturday. He was 24 years old.

Haskins was hit by a vehicle Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The accident occurred at around 6:37 a.m. The Florida Highway Patrol believes Haskins was trying to cross a pedestrian traffic lane when he was hit by a vehicle. A traffic homicide investigation is open.

Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene. Interstate 595, the road on which the accident occurred, was closed for several hours after the accident.

Haskins was in South Florida Training With the Pittsburgh Steelers players for the 2022 NFL season.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Haskins’ death, calling Haskins “one of our toughest workers both on the field and in our community”.