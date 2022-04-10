Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by truck

A Florida Highway Patrol spokesman confirmed the accident, which occurred on Highway 595. Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not clear why Haskins was there. The highway was blocked for several hours due to the accident.

Haskins’ agent Cedric Saunders confirmed the death to ESPN. The Steelers also issued a statement expressing condolences to the family.

The 24-year-old was a 2019 first-round pick by Washington and was leading 2-5 in his first season. He then went 1-5 in six at the start of the next season before being released.

The Steelers offered Haskins a chance to resume his career in January 2021. They…