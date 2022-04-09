Dwayne Haskins: NFL QB killed in auto accident

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. ,

Dwayne Haskins was working on a second chapter for his youth NFL career. The 24-year-old quarterback was spending time with the Pittsburgh Steelers with some teammates, getting ready to compete for a starting job.

Then his life was cut short.

Haskins died Saturday morning when he was hit by a dump truck while he was driving on a South Florida highway. Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda said Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595,” Miranda said in an emailed statement.

Miranda did not explain why Haskins was on the highway at the time. The highway was closed due to the accident.