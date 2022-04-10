Dwayne Haskins: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback dies after being hit by truck on Florida highway. american news

NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died at the age of 24 after being hit by a dump truck while walking in South Florida.

The Pittsburgh Steelers star was trying to cross a highway when he was struck in oncoming traffic, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident occurred at about 7 a.m. local time on Saturday near the airport in Fort Lauderdale, a city on the state’s southeast coast.

Haskins was walking on a busy highway with “limited access” and didn’t know why he was doing it.

He was in the field to train with his Steelers teammates ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said he was “devastated” by Haskins’ death.

Haskins “quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival …