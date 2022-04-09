Dwayne Haskins, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, was fatally hit by a dump truck on a Florida highway, police say

Haskins He was 24, who re-signed with the Steelers just last month.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Haskins was trying to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Broward County when a dump truck hit him. The patrol team said that the incident was reported after 6.30 am.

The patrol team said in a news release that he was “moving (on the highway) for unknown reasons” when the incident occurred.

Details about what caused it were not immediately available. In recent days, Haskins has been working out with some of the Steelers teammates in South Florida, as captured in Instagram stories Haskins And the Steelers are running back Nazi Harris