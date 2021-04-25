Dwight Grant edges Stefan Sekulic in questionable split-decision

Followers are again at UFC 261 as a sold-out crowd of 15,000 fills the VyStar Veterans Memorial area in Jacksonville Florida on Saturday, April 24. Headlining the principle card that includes three championship belts in a welterweight title rematch between the present king Kamara Usman and challenger Jorge Masvidal.

Within the co-main occasion, strawweight champion Zhang Weili makes her second title protection, in opposition to former champion Rose Namajunes. Present ladies’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko places her strap on the road in opposition to former straw with champion Jessica Andrade

In a welterweight matchup, Dwight “The Physique Snatcher” Grant takes on Stefan Sekulic on the preliminary portion of the cardboard.

Grant, who trains with the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Daniel Cormier, and others are coming off of a knockout loss in his final outing. It was the primary time the 36-year-old welterweight has been stopped in his 13 bouts, thus a win is important for Grant to get again on monitor.

This can function Sekulic’s sophomore look within the UFC, following a choice loss to Ramazan Emeev in his promotional debut again in 2018. Sekulic seems to be to get again within the win column following a prolonged two-year suspension for a number of banned substances in his first bout again within the Octagon.

Right here is how the welterweight bout between Dwight Grant and Stefan Sekulic went down at UFC 261, together with round-by-round scoring. For full outcomes of the occasion, test them out proper right here.

Spherical 1: Grant will get issues going with two leg kicks to really feel his opponent out. Each fighters take their time with a sense out course of with Grant pushing his jabs whereas Sekulic assesses his foe. A brief left hook blocked from Grant units Sekulic as much as unleash a head kick that narrowly misses. The motion begins to choose up with Grant retaining his punches popping, discovering success upstairs in opposition to Sekulic. Sekulic fires one other head kick that’s blocked and Grant instantly returns fireplace with a tough leg kick. Sekulic makes an attempt a flying knee however doesn’t acquire any traction as Grant isn’t phased, persevering with to push his punches out. With a minute left, Sekulic fires a calf kick. Grant continues using his vary, retaining his opponent at bay. With seconds left, Sekulic secures a takedown, however can’t hold Grant down as he bounces proper again up earlier than the bell sounds

MyMMANews scores spherical 1 for Dwight Grant. 10-9

Spherical 2: Grant begins spherical two with the rhythm of spherical one, popping his jabs and leg kicks out, selecting properly when to commit. Sekulic makes an attempt to get inside to fireplace off a strike combo however is denied. Grant will get again to utilizing his attain and Sekulic dives for a takedown try. Grant shrugs it off and turns Sekulic to unleash a vicious punch mixture, forcing Seklic to retreat. Sekulic makes an attempt one other takedown that’s fended off and the motion settles momentarily with each fighters returning to center-cage. Sekulic closes the gap to get Grant in opposition to the fence, picks him up, and dumps him on the mat, touchdown in half guard. Grant will get again to his toes with a minute left within the spherical and will get to work along with his punches and kick combos. With nothing touchdown, Sekulic picks up the tempo along with his personal punches. With moments left within the spherical, Sekulic seems to be for one more takedown that’s fought off, however Grant spends the remaining seconds pinched in opposition to the fence.

MyMMANews scores spherical 2 for Stefan Sekulic. 10-9

Spherical 3: Grant kicks off the third spherical with a vicious punch onslaught. Sekulic senses the desperation from Grant and lets Grant come after him. Sekulic counters superbly choosing his foe with arduous straight left palms. Grant shoots for his personal takedown and lands on prime however instantly provides it up, getting again to his toes. Grant continues to push his strikes out, however missing the pop it did earlier, and Sekulic geese a punch combo to take Grant down, as soon as once more. Grant will get again to his toes however Sekulic is the more energizing man and simply picks Grant aside along with his strikes upstairs. A vicious left from Sekulic wobbles Grant and Sekulic wastes no time, charging inside with a flying knee try and a takedown. With seconds left, Sekulic locks in an arm-in guillotine till the ultimate bell.

MyMMANews scores spherical 3 for Stefan Sekulic . 10-9

Official end result: Dwight Grant defeats Stefan Sekulic by way of a cut up choice.

(29-28), (29-28), (29-28)

