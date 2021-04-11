Dybala focused on the pitch but Juventus could swap him for one of five transfer targets

Paulo Dybala may have breathed a sigh of relief following his goal against Napoli on Wednesday, but his problems with the management are far from resolved.

The Argentine immediately found the back of the net upon his return to the pitch following a three-month hiatus due to an injury he suffered back in January.

The 27-year-old is yet to reach an agreement with Juve’s hierarchy over the extension of his contract which is set to expire in the summer of 2022.

Nonetheless, ilBianconero believes that the striker is only focused on regaining his best form and act as a protagonist for his team throughout the remaining matches of the season.

However, the source claims that on the other hand, the club’s management is still trying to set up an exchange to avoid losing the star on a free transfer next year.

Therefore, five big names have been linked with a move in the opposite direction, with the first being PSG’s Mauro Icardi, who has been on the Old Lady’s radar for quite some time now.

The next name mentioned is Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, who has been finally able to play constantly after being plagued with serious injuries for several years.

Next on the list is Harry Kane, who could be finally set to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer. The EPL side on the other hand are known to be long-time admirers of Dybala.

The report also mentions Paul pogba as a potential candidate for the swap, and the Frenchman could be interested in a return to Turin following a complicated spell at Manchester United.

Finally, the last name on the list is Real Madrid’s Isco, who is reportedly admired by coach Andrea Pirlo.