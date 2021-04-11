LATEST

Dybala focused on the pitch but Juventus could swap him for one of five transfer targets –

Avatar
By
Posted on
Dybala focused on the pitch but Juventus could swap him for one of five transfer targets -

Paulo Dybala may have breathed a sigh of relief following his goal against Napoli on Wednesday, but his problems with the management are far from resolved.

The Argentine immediately found the back of the net upon his return to the pitch following a three-month hiatus due to an injury he suffered back in January.

The 27-year-old is yet to reach an agreement with Juve’s hierarchy over the extension of his contract which is set to expire in the summer of 2022.

Nonetheless, ilBianconero believes that the striker is only focused on regaining his best form and act as a protagonist for his team throughout the remaining matches of the season.

However, the source claims that on the other hand, the club’s management is still trying to set up an exchange to avoid losing the star on a free transfer next year.

Therefore, five big names have been linked with a move in the opposite direction, with the first being PSG’s Mauro Icardi, who has been on the Old Lady’s radar for quite some time now.

The next name mentioned is Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, who has been finally able to play constantly after being plagued with serious injuries for several years.

Next on the list is Harry Kane, who could be finally set to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer. The EPL side on the other hand are known to be long-time admirers of Dybala.

The report also mentions Paul pogba as a potential candidate for the swap, and the Frenchman could be interested in a return to Turin following a complicated spell at Manchester United.

Finally, the last name on the list is Real Madrid’s Isco, who is reportedly admired by coach Andrea Pirlo.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
869
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
865
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
831
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
809
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
785
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
768
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
760
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
713
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
679
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
677
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top