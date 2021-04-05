Dying for more of ‘The Nanny’? Check out these shows on HBO Max – Film Daily

The HBO Max streaming app continues to prove to be amongst the elite of current streaming services, packaging a wide variety of exciting titles for its subscribers around the world.

While we could go on and talk about some familiar properties that nearly everyone already knows about, such as Friends & Game of Thrones, we instead wish to share with you some hidden gems on HBO Max that are simply worth checking out.

HBO Max

First launched on May 27th, 2020, HBO Max joined a three-ring circus of streaming services, squaring off against worthy opponents such as Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus. A property of WarnerMedia Entertainment, HBO Max features an impressive library of content that’ll surely keep you busy for the months leading up to summer vacation.

By getting a subscription to HBO Max you’ll be invited to experience a wide range of content including HBO premium programming, third-party titles, WarnerMedia’s impressive library, as well as original content made specifically for the streaming service. As well, don’t forget about Warner Bros. same-day release campaign for 2021, which will see theatrically released films hit the streaming app on the exact same day!

However, if TV shows are more of your jam, then we have some exciting titles on the HBO Max streaming app that you simply have to check out ASAP.

Adventure Time

Admittedly, Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time is a bit of a guilty pleasure, as we view this show as Spongebob Squarepants on crack . . . and that’s not a bad thing.

Adventure Time is both a creative & progressive animated fantasy series that has just enough humor for the whole family to enjoy, as it tells the story of “Jake the dog and Finn the human” and their adventures in the Land of Ooo.

Girls

This Lena Dunham created series rides the impressive wave of female-led dramedies, such as Sex and the City & Veep. While Girls certainly has its controversial episodes, you cannot ignore the undeniable brilliance of the series as a whole, touching on real-world problems from fascinatingly unique perspectives. Girls is a must-watch, if only to relive the hype-wave of this original series for one final time.

Oz

“It’s not TV, it’s HBO,” is a slogan that’s much attributed to the success of programs such as The Sopranos as well as The Wire. However, many forget the cultural impact of Oz, led by Academy Award winner JK Simmons.

Oz tells the terrifying tales of prison life, a shark-infested sea where you either eat or get eaten. This series is considered by many to be one of cable network’s most influential building blocks, and absolutely qualifies on our list of HBO Max shows you simply have to check out . . . even if it’s between your fingers while you cover your face in horror.

The Flight Attendant

This Kaley Cuoco-led series is an adaption of the beloved Chris Bojahian novel of the same name and was quite frankly one of the more pleasant surprises of 2020.

Cuoco plays, you guessed it, a flight attendant who meets up with a handsome passenger after they land, only to wake up to his dead body the following morning. With twists and turns around every corner, The Flight Attendant is as bizarre & thrilling of a show that you’re ever likely to watch.

The Nanny

The Nanny takes a few episodes to get past Fran Drescher’s iconic voice, we admit. However, you have to binge this 1990s hit comedy series, as Drescher’s sharp sense of humor leads one of the more iconic series on the HBO Max streaming service.

The show tells the story of Fran Finn, a cosmetics saleswoman who becomes a nanny to widowed Broadway producer’s three young children. It’s fun, charming, and full of laughs.

—

What are some of your favorite HBO Max shows that you love to stream? Do you have an HBO Max subscription? If not, what streaming services do you love and what shows do you prefer to watch on them? Comment below and let us know your thoughts.