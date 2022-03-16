Dying Light 2 intensifies with jaw-dropping new free DLC, first trial already available

Like its obstacle course game, the developers at Techland never stop: witness the new parkour challenges ready to be integrated this week into Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

Summary In March, the zombies pass away

Many additions made but also to be made.

In March, the zombies pass away

Since the release of Dying Light 2: Stay Human in early February, its developers want to ensure long-term content: on the program, five years of monitoring their latest production but also revitalizing it by offering new challenges, events and outfits. to maintain the enthusiasm of the players. New content already distilled in February with the Authority Pack and Ronin DLCs and which continue to be planned in March. Witness the video published yesterday on Youtube by the official channel of Dying Light 2 (available at the top of this article). It announces the arrival of five new Parkour challenges, including one titled Flying Scorpion which is already available. The other four follow the march, and are expected in The city starting March 17. Enough to put your cardio and your breath to the test in the days to come.

All four Parkour challenges available on Thursday Suspension de Disbelief

Grakour

Walk on the river

My Whole World is a Glider !

Many additions made but also to be made.

A promise kept since these new challenges were mentioned by Techland when publishing their 2022 roadmap. This mentions a first “set of challenges” for the month of March, followed by a second during the month of May. In the meantime, players will be able to wait through a series of infected-related events before seeing additional paid narrative content arrive in June.

These future ambitions aside, Techland is working a lot behind the scenes to improve the quality and comfort provided by its game. The recent 1.2 update released last week bears witness to this: the massive patch brings a lot of corrections in many domains: coop mode, fights, technical improvements or even balancing of the night, difficult to be exhaustive here. Nevertheless, it is probably thanks to the investment of the Techland teams that Dying Light 2 is still a bestseller today, despite the release of Elden Ring, Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon: Forbidden West.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is available since February 4 on PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4 and PS5. A cloud version for the Nintendo Switch is in the works and is expected in the coming months.

Source : Dying Light 2 (Twitter and Youtube)