Dying to watch the new movie ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’? Check it out for free – Film Daily

A new Godzilla movie is emerging this week, and audiences are dying to watch one of the world’s most famous gigantic monsters wreak havoc on an unsuspecting city.

However, it’s 2021, and we can’t imagine we’ll be seeing a movie with an actor in a suit smashing miniature city skylines in the new movie, but something more in tune with the current age of technology.

Co-stars

Fans couldn’t be happier the world-famous Godzilla is starring in a new movie that’ll present the green giant in the most updated incarnation to date. Not only this, but Godzilla isn’t the only big beast making headlines with the new film’s release; King Kong is back too.

King Kong doesn’t have the lengthy resume of Godzilla, who’s been featured in dozens of films since Godzilla debuted in 1954. King Kong made history with the giant ape’s debut back in 1933 with King Kong, but the famous primate has significantly fewer features than their reptilian counterpart.

Rematch

However, the ape & lizard first met back in 1962 with King Kong vs. Godzilla, and monster maniacs have long debated who’d win if the two ever fought again. Lucky for these fans, audiences will get to see Godzilla & King Kong duke it out once again with the drop of Godzilla vs. Kong on March 31st.

The famous charm of Godzilla movies seems to be gone in Godzilla vs. Kong, as the trailer shows the movie will trade built sets & actors with a mostly computer-animated feature film. However, Godzilla vs. Kong isn’t about charm, it’s about who’s gonna win the brawl of the year.

As fans place their bets on the age old question of who would win in a fight, Godzilla or King Kong, streamers eagerly sweep the web hoping to catch the movie for free; with many theaters still closed amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some films have been going straight to streaming services, and Godzilla vs. Kong is among them. So where can audiences stream Godzilla vs. Kong for free?

HBO Max

If you have an HBO Max subscription, you are in luck; Godzilla vs. Kong is free to stream on the service now. Don’t forget to put it on your to-do list, though, because the new movie won’t remain on the platform forever. HBO Max will only host Godzilla vs. Kong for thirty-one days.

You can watch Godzilla vs. Kong for free if you have an HBO Max subscription, but what about those who don’t subscribe to the monthly service? Luckily, there’s a work around.

Free trial

Unlike most streaming services, HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial to let its users try out the service before buying. However, Style Caster reported fans can get a look at what HBO Max has to offer for free by using Hulu with HBO Max service.

Interested users can hop on to Hulu with HBO Max for seven free days in a trial pairing the two streaming giants together. Two giants? Now we’re talking.

Busy all week but want to check out Godzilla vs. Kong as soon as possible? There might be one more way, and if you want to find out, it’s time to once again, look at your phone.

AT&T

AT&T reportedly offers some premium freebies with some of their plans. One of the cushiest extras the mobile provider offers is an HBO Max subscription.

If you’re looking to check out Godzilla vs. Kong and have AT&T, now’s a good time to take a look at your account & contract; the new monster movie could be free for you, just waiting to be streamed right now.

