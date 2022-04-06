‘Dynamic’ and ‘Beautiful’, Chris Owens’ legacy will live on in New Orleans

A dynamic dancer, singer and entertainer for seven decades, Chris Owens will forever be sewn into the cultural fabric of New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS – From his stage to his famous balcony overlooking Bourbon Street, Chris Owens has electrified and helped define New Orleans nightlife.

“She was happiest when she was on that stage and she was very dynamic as we all know,” said longtime manager and friend Kitsie Adams.

