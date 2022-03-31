Dyson announces air-purifying headphones for 2022

New York Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you purchase through our link.

You may be familiar with the famous Tiktok dyson airwrap, Or maybe you’ve heard of Dyson’s super popular vacuums.

the way you found out dysonThere is no denying that it is a Mughal brand that deserves recognition. After all, people just don’t think about the brand for nothing.

But Dyson is ramping up its offerings with the launch of its air-purifying headphones, titled dyson zone,

The Dyson Zone will offer buyers both air purifier and pure audio, revolutionizing the tech space for good. However, there’s still a lot to be discovered about Dyson’s latest launch, like what the headphones do, how they work, when…