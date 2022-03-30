Dyson announces wearable air purifier with noise-canceling headphones science and technology news

Dyson has just announced its most unusual product yet; A wearable air purifier with a pair of noise-canceling headphones built in.

An early reveal of the Zone headphones — the first headphones Dyson has released — don’t come with many specifications about cost or battery life, nor how much the headset weighs.

But the company says that after more than six years in development the device has morphed into the gadget unveiled today with a snorkel-like mouthpiece and backpack — with a release before the end of this year.

Image: Dyson said it had begun internal talks in 2016 about developing ‘purification on the go’ technology

Where does it come from?

Dyson said it started…