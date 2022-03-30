Dyson set to launch air-purifying headphones this year

Dyson is launching air-purifying headphones in 2022, marking the brand’s first foray into wearable technology that tackles air quality and noise pollution issues.

Jake Dyson unveils the Dyson Zone™ air-purifying headphones, Dyson’s first foray into wearable technology. The Dyson Zone™ is a set of noise-canceling, high-fidelity over-ear headphones that simultaneously deliver immersive sound to the ears, and pure airflow into the nose and mouth. The result of over a decade of air quality research and development, the Dyson Zone™ air purifying headphones simultaneously tackle the urban issues of air quality and noise pollution.

As the world’s urban population continues to grow, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that globally 9 out of 10 people breathe air that…