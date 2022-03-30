Dyson unveils its new air-purifying headphones

Dyson has launched a new pair of noise-canceling headphones that come with an air-purifying mouth visor.

The research and technology company, best known for its line of vacuum cleaners, is now entering the wearable technology market with its ‘Dyson Zone’ headphones.

Over-ear Bluetooth headphones are also attached to an ear-to-ear mask-like contraption, which provides the user with pure air to the mouth and nose.

Purified air is generated by means of compressors in each earcup, which “draw air through a dual-layer filter and project two streams of purified air into the wearer’s nose and mouth, through a non-contact visor.” broadcasts from”.

Dyson says ‘Dyson Zone’ headphones, which…