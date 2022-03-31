Dyson Zone Air Purifying Headphones: What Are the New Dyson Headphones, Price, and Are They an April Fool’s Joke?

Following the success of the Dyson AirWrap, Dyson’s air purifying headphones are expected to launch this year

Dyson Zone Air Purifying Headphones

dyson has announced the launch of the world’s first headphones that also purify the air the user takes in – and they’re noise canceling, too.

Dyson’s highly sought-after film is released just years after its launch airstrip And hair dryer Which are a must for beauty lovers and both continue to sell.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter I newspaper cut off noise

Seeing how Dyson has led the way with innovative gadgets, we expect these headphones to be extremely popular and sell out very quickly.