Dyson Zone Air Purifying Headphones: What Are the New Dyson Headphones, Price, and Are They an April Fool’s Joke?

Following the success of the Dyson AirWrap, Dyson’s air purifying headphones are expected to launch this year
Dyson Zone Air Purifying Headphones
dyson has announced the launch of the world’s first headphones that also purify the air the user takes in – and they’re noise canceling, too.
Dyson’s highly sought-after film is released just years after its launch airstrip And hair dryerWhich are a must for beauty lovers and both continue to sell.
Seeing how Dyson has led the way with innovative gadgets, we expect these headphones to be extremely popular and sell out very quickly.
However, the company has been forced to clarify on Twitter That are not headphones …
