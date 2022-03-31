Dyson Zone Purifying Headphones Look Uncomfortable

Looks like the world has changed so fast the decimation When Thanos kicked people out of existence. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began, many people have looked at their health differently. Some are overtaken by all this, but others take measures to protect themselves even more. The Dyson Zone Purifying Headphones are definitely a device marketed towards the latter.

The Dyson Zone Purifying Headphones are certainly an interesting idea, and Dyson has been working on the idea for the past 6 years. The fact that the pandemic hit might have intensified the company’s efforts on the product in hopes that it would find a market quickly. But to us, the Dyson Zone Purifying Headphones feel uncomfortable. However, the company addresses its comfort…