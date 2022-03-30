Dyson’s air-purifying headphones are straight from the future

A new heavy hitter is entering the boxed ring of wireless headphones. Dyson—Yes, Dyson—the brand behind viral vacuums, air purifiers, lighting, and hair styling products, is taking its technology into a new category: audio. What kind of headphones could come from such a company, you ask? Well, the result is, to put it simply, unexpected.

Dyson announces it will launch new — a pair of noise-canceling, over-ear air-purifying headphones (really) — in 2022. This new set of high-fidelity headphones is the brand’s first wearable air purifier, which circulates purified air into the nose and mouth. special cover. Think of it this way: The Dyson Zone deals with the wind And noise pollution.

Judging by the timing of the news announcement- just a few days on April 1st…