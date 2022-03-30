Dyson’s air purifying headphones are weird, captivating

dyson

Ever wish you could draw out your flawless impression of Bane (Tom Hardy) from Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012) while you’re also listening to the new Machine Gun Kelly album and breathing fresh air be? Well, now you can thanks to Dyson’s shocking yet interesting decision to get into the headphone game with Dyson’s latest release: the Dyson Zone.

Although best-known for its vacuum cleaners, hair tools (like the AirWap), and air purifiers, the headphone pivot isn’t as surprising as it first seems: With more and more people…